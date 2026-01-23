Havtil orders Macro Offshore to address working environment deficiencies on Haven unit

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) issued a formal order on Jan. 14 to Macro Offshore Management after an audit of working environment management on the Haven mobile accommodation unit identified "serious regulatory breaches."

The audit forms part of the regulator’s continued oversight of offshore facilities operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Conducted between April 29 and May 9 last year, the audit followed up on deficiencies previously identified during the acknowledgement of compliance process in 2024. Havtil concluded that earlier non-conformities had not been sufficiently addressed, particularly in areas related to governance, risk analysis and systematic follow-up of working environment conditions.

The audit of Macro’s management of the working environment on Haven identified 13 non-conformities:

Management of the working environment

Governing document for follow-up of the working environment

Ergonomics

Carcinogenic chemicals

Register of at-risk workers

Noise

Lighting

Personal protective equipment

Night work

Safety service/employee participation

Joint, local working environment committee (FS-AMU)

Protection and safety work in a free, independent position

Non-conformity handling

According to the authority, Macro Offshore’s governing documentation did not provide an adequate framework for managing or monitoring key working environment factors. In several cases, decision-support analyses were either incomplete or absent, limiting the company’s ability to prioritize corrective actions and evaluate their effectiveness over time.