NOD predicts steady lower exploration levels offshore Norway in 2026

Investments in E&P across the Norwegian Continental Shelf this year should total about NOK256 billion ($25.37 billion), down 6.5% on 2025, said the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) in its annual review of the sector.

Investment will likely continue to decline steadily over the period to 2030.

The main cause is the gradual completion and start-up of various major ongoing offshore development projects, as these will not be replaced by other new projects of an equivalent scope.

Largest discoveries still awaiting development are Wisting in the Barents Sea, Linnorm in the Norwegian Sea, and Peon in the North Sea.

Another factor in the projected spending dip is the suspension of certain planned projects aimed at transitioning existing production facilities to power from shore, due to profitability concerns.