Barents Sea Snøhvit Future project behind schedule

Other partners in the project are Petoro, TotalEnergies EP Norge, Vår Energi, and Harbour Energy Norge.

Snøhvit background

The Snøhvit development comprises three fields – Snøhvit, Albatross and Askeladd. These lie in the Barents Sea, about 140km north-west of Hammerfest in northern Norway. The fields were discovered in 1984 in 250-345 m of water and extend across seven production licences.

Snøhvit is the first major development on the Norwegian continental shelf without a fixed or floating unit. Instead, a subsea production system on the seabed feeds a land-based plant on the north-west coast of Melkøya, at the entrance to the shipping channel into Hammerfest via a 68 cm ID, 160-km gas pipeline. In addition two chemical lines, an umbilical and a separate pipeline for transporting carbon dioxide were laid in 2005.

Both the subsea production system located on the field and pipeline transport are monitored and controlled from a control room at Melkøya, where operators open and close valves on the seabed 140 km away with signals transmitted along fiber-optic cables and high-voltage electrical and hydraulic power lines.

Var Energi, in a production update, also highlighted an issue with the offloading hose at the Equinor-operated Johan Castberg development in the Barents Sea. This has periodically impacted production since November, although normal service should by now have been restored.

Better news for Equinor in the Norwegian Sea, where the first exploration well in production license 1121, awarded in 2021, has led to small oil/condensate/gas discovery in the Tyrihans Øst prospect, 250 km southwest of Brønnøysund.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate estimates recoverable reserves in the range 1-8 MMboe, adding that the licensees will consider a potential production well from the same location, with output connected to the Kristin semisubmersible platform.

Well 6407/1-B-2 H, drilled by the semisubmersible Transocean Encourage, penetrated a 6-m condensate/light oil column in the Garn Formation and a 63-m gas/condensate column in the Ile Formation. The well will now be temporarily P&A’d.