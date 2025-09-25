EnQuest eyes gas from Bressay field as power source for North Sea Kraken FPSO

EnQuest plans to import gas from the Bressay Field to the Kraken Field FPSO in the UK’s East Shetland Basin via a subsea tieback, according to the company's first-half 2025 results report.

This would replace much of the diesel currently needed to power Kraken operations, the company said, and would also reduce the FPSO’s emissions and operating costs.

In addition, EnQuest’s asset team is assessing flare gas recovery for Kraken to provide a further source of gas for powering the FPSO.