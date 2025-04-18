    Report highlights measures to address North Sea projects’ noise impact

    April 18, 2025
    Xodus Group has prepared a report that details measures for coordinated management of underwater noise at the various offshore energy projects operating in the North Sea.
    Related To:
    ID 97441190 © Jiri Sejna | Dreamstime.com
    porpoises sensitive to sound
    Two porpoises close to Tobermory Bay offshore Scotland

    Xodus Group has prepared a report for the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) that details measures for coordinated management of underwater noise at the various offshore energy projects operating in the North Sea.

    The Underwater Noise Conflict Resolution Framework Report explains how multiple developers are working under different regulatory regimes to deliver their offshore wind, oil and gas, and carbon capture and storage schemes.

    Activities include underwater surveys, installing foundations for wind turbines and managing unexploded ordnance on the seafloor.

    Source: Marine Noise Registry
    Southern North Sea noisy activity
    The map highlights the overlap of southern North Sea noisy activity across
    sectors for a 2024 summer campaign. Activities included sub-bottom profiling (purple), seismic surveying (blue), impact pile driving (teal), multibeam echo sounding (green), explosive ordinance detonation (yellow).

    In some areas, measures are in place to protect marine wildlife, notably the southern North Sea, which has been designated a marine protected area for the benefit of harbor porpoises, which are sensitive to sound.

    According to the report, regulators, nature conservation organizations and marine industries are cooperating to manage noise impacts from projects, ensuring noise remains within agreed limits.

    However, government thresholds may impact coordination of activities at certain development projects.

    The report offers suggestions for how a framework supporting closer cooperation and forward planning of different activities could be achieved to avoid excess noise, and also a decision-making process for speedy resolution of scheduling conflicts.

    At present, OWIC says a transparent arbitration process is lacking, which is concerning to North Sea developers as it risks delays to critical offshore projects.  

    Additional marine wildlife protection efforts:

    Courtesy Van Oord
    oyster reef
    Nov. 5, 2024
    Ørsted and Van Oord have installed droppable oyster structures around the Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm in the southern Dutch North Sea.
    ID 62896518 © Izanbar | Dreamstime.com
    shark entanglement
    Oct. 9, 2024
    NOPSEMA warns of risk of fauna entanglement incidents that could present a common risk for other submerged equipment activities.
    Courtesy ALTAVE
    Oil spill detection
    Sept. 23, 2024
    AI and video analytics technologies are transforming oil spill detection and response, delivering 24/7 monitoring capabilities and early warning systems to safeguard marine ecosystems...
    Courtesy Salamander
    PREDICT 2.0 deployment
    Aug. 20, 2024
    The Salamander joint venture is working with two Scottish universities to assess the potential impact of floating wind farms on marine ecosystems.
    Photo 156551859 © Viniko2010 | Dreamstime.com
    March 5, 2024
    Salamander, the joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, has teamed up with two universities in Scotland to investigate the potential impact of floating wind...
    Courtesy NBC Environment
    Nesting kittiwakes on the platform
    Oct. 10, 2023
    NBC Environment has completed a falconry program in the UK southern North Sea, a `non-lethal’ method of deterring and protecting kittiwakes nesting on offshore installations facing...
    Photo 153411057 © Neal Mutiger | Dreamstime.com
    Whales
    Feb. 3, 2023
    A recent report states the Atlantic Coast has been experiencing an unusual whale mortality event since at least 2016, well before offshore wind development was initiated in these...
    Courtesy Saitec
    The Green Energy Research for Offshore Atlantic (GEROA) project is Saitec's next step in the development of the SATH technology for floating offshore wind. This 45-MW pre-commercial floating wind farm is expected to be the first offshore wind farm in Spain. As part of the prior environmental characterization (pictured), bird and cetacean monitoring work has begun in the proximities of GEROA installation location.
    Aug. 1, 2022
    Fortunately, greater information allows project planners to adapt.
    About the Author

    Jeremy Beckman | Editor, Europe

    Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

    Email

    Continue Reading