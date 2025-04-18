Report highlights measures to address North Sea projects’ noise impact

Xodus Group has prepared a report for the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) that details measures for coordinated management of underwater noise at the various offshore energy projects operating in the North Sea.

The Underwater Noise Conflict Resolution Framework Report explains how multiple developers are working under different regulatory regimes to deliver their offshore wind, oil and gas, and carbon capture and storage schemes.

Activities include underwater surveys, installing foundations for wind turbines and managing unexploded ordnance on the seafloor.