Expro supplying corrosion-resistant tubulars for North Sea CCS project

Expro will provide tubular running services for an offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Dutch North Sea.

The work scope includes recompletion and conversion of legacy offshore gas production wells into CO 2 injection wells; decommissioning of shallow wells; and drilling of platform slot recovery wells.

Expro will deploy its proprietary non-marking tubular running services technology, designed to run corrosion-resistant alloy tubulars. These should maximize the lifespan of the pipe in the corrosive CO 2 environment, the company said, also addressing the issue of providing long-term well integrity assurance.

Iain Farley, regional vice president for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said the technologies the company will supply throughout the project are proven in the oil and gas sector.