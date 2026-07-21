ADNOC announces FID for $6.2-billion Umm Shaif gas cap development project

The integrated development is expected to feature fixed jacket structures typical of the shallow waters of the Arabian Gulf. It is expected to include:

New offshore wellhead towers: At least two gas production wellhead towers (GP-1 and GP-2) and one gas injection wellhead tower.

Surface pressure boosting platform: A major new offshore facility with wet gas compressor package, linked by a new bridge to the existing IGD-HAP offshore installation.

Separation and processing facilities, subsea infrastructure, gas gathering systems, and brownfield modifications to existing platforms.

Pipelines and export: Subsea pipelines and cables for gathering; dehydrated rich gas will be exported to Das Island via the existing MGL/IGL Pipeline.

Onshore elements: A new condensate treatment unit (CTU) and tie-ins on Das Island.

The FID encompasses three major EPC packages totaling about $5.1 billion for offshore and onshore infrastructure, plus a $365-million 14-well drilling program delivered by ADNOC Drilling over 18 months using three rigs.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, highlighted the project’s significance: “This investment bolsters UAE energy security, supports growth in energy-intensive industries and AI data centers, and reduces reliance on gas imports. It aligns with ADNOC’s goal of expanding LNG capacity to 47 million tonnes per annum by 2035 amid rising global demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy.”

TotalEnergies confirmed its participation, noting the project’s role in strengthening regional gas supply. First production is expected in 2030.