Aramco contracts Saipem for Safaniya offshore oilfield facilities expansion

The EPCI awards include a new water injection platform and associated wellheads.
April 16, 2026
Courtesy Saipem
Aramco contracts Saipem for Safaniya offshore oilfield facilities expansion

Aramco has awarded Saipem two offshore contracts for the Safaniya oilfield under the two parties’ Long-Term Agreement.

The first Contract Release Purchase Order (CRPO 154) covers the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of one water injection tie-in platform, two water injection wellheads, 5 km 24-inch pipeline, and 15 km of 1-5kV cables.

The scope for the second contract (CRPO 155) includes EPCI for four water injection wellheads and associated subsea facilities.

Saipem will allocate its construction vessels in the region for the offshore activities, with fabrication performed at the company’s Saudi Fabrication Yard by Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricator.

 

 

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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