Borr Drilling takes Arabia jackup rig offline as hostilities continue

Borr Drilling has shut down operations onboard its Arabia III jackup rig following an unspecified incident on a client-operated platform.

The rig has been working offshore Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Borr downmanned two of its jackups operating offshore the UAE and another offshore Qatar, in response to the present hostilities in the region. The company says it acted in all cases to comply with the clients’ precautionary measures.

CEO Bruno Morand said, “All employees in the region are safe and accounted for, and operations across the region will remain on standby until conditions allow for a safe resumption of activity.

Borr added that it is monitoring developments and remains in close touch with clients and stakeholders in the region. All four rigs are insured and remain under contract.