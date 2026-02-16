Petronas subsidiary appointed operator of frontier block offshore Oman

Petronas subsidiary PC Oman Ventures Ltd. (PCOVL) has signed a concession agreement to explore for oil and gas in Block 18 offshore Oman.

PCOVL will operate in partnership with OQ Exploration and Production Batinah Offshore LLC (OQEP).

Block 18 extends over more than 21,000 sq km offshore northeast Oman.

Petronas said the shallow to ultradeepwater concession has substantial frontier exploration potential across diverse geological settings.