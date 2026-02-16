Petronas subsidiary appointed operator of frontier block offshore Oman

The Block 18 concession is thought to have exploration potential in multiple geological settings.
Related To: 
Feb. 16, 2026
ID 381997519 © Mykhailo Repuzhynskyi | Dreamstime.com
Oman map

Petronas subsidiary PC Oman Ventures Ltd. (PCOVL) has signed a concession agreement to explore for oil and gas in Block 18 offshore Oman.

PCOVL will operate in partnership with OQ Exploration and Production Batinah Offshore LLC (OQEP).

Block 18 extends over more than 21,000 sq km offshore northeast Oman.

Petronas said the shallow to ultradeepwater concession has substantial frontier exploration potential across diverse geological settings.

Exclusive content:

ID 94513725 © Thomas Carpenter | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Egypt
The Middle East offshore sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, strategic reinvestment and evolving market demands.
Oct. 29, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Opinion: Oil and gas/vessel marine casualty regulatory enforcement is changing