Farzad B gas field jacket enters final construction phase

Construction is nearing completion of the first platform jacket for the Farzad B gas field development in the Persian Gulf.

Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) project manager Keyvan Tariqati told news service Shana that the four-legged structure, built by the Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co., should be loaded out for transport in the next few days and then installed at the offshore location, followed by the start of development drilling at Farzad B.

Petropars is the project’s main contractor.

The WHP-1 jacket’s primary structure weighs about 1,485 mt, with 1,165 t of steel piles and accessories. The 63-m-tall structure will be installed in 53.7 m of water,

Shana also reported the recent installation of the second jacket for South Pars Phase 11, using the HL-5000 floating installer. The SPD11A wellhead jacket is 77 m tall and weighs 2,257 t.

Among other developments in the area, POGC CEO Toraj Dehqani told Shana that solutions under review to address pressure drop at South Pars included pressure boosting and drilling infill wells.

A first phase of infill drilling is progressing with the sixth well now operational. Two further wells are due to be completed over the next two months.

Finally, Sepahdar Abbaszadeh, deputy of operations and support at POGC, said in late January that 14 new gas wells had been completed and commissioned across the South Pars Field during the past 15 months.