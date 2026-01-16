Chevron-led partnership sanctions increased gas production measures at Leviathan offshore Israel

The phased program will initially entail adding more wells, subsea facilities and enhancements to the platform, which receives gas from the Leviathan Field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Jan. 16, 2026
Leviathan Field in the Mediterranean Sea

The Leviathan Field is located in the Israeli EEZ, about 130 km off the shores of Haifa.

Chevron Mediterranean Ltd. and its partners have taken FID on expanding production capacity from the deepwater Leviathan gas field offshore Israel.

The planned program includes drilling three more offshore wells, installing additional subsea infrastructure and enhancements to process facilities on the Leviathan production platform, which is located 10 km offshore Dor on the Israeli mainland.

The goal is to deliver about 21 Bcm/year from Stage One of the expansion project, rising eventually to 23 Bcm annually under Stage Two. This, however, would depend on the receipt of regulatory approvals, laying of a fourth pipeline between the field and the platform as well as additional subsea facilities.

Partner NewMed Energy said the consortium is targeting first gas from the Stage One development in the second half of 2029, with a total budget estimated at $2.36 billion.

Leviathan Export Routes

Production is facilitated by four subsea wells that are connected, via a subsea manifold and two 120-km-long pipelines, to an offshore platform where all processing of gas takes place, according to NewMed Energy. From the platform, the gas is piped to shore into the Israeli national grid, through which it is distributed to clients in Israel, Egypt and Jordan. 

oil and gas operations offshore Egypt
The Middle East offshore sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, strategic reinvestment and evolving market demands.
Oct. 29, 2025

