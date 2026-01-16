Chevron-led partnership sanctions increased gas production measures at Leviathan offshore Israel

Chevron Mediterranean Ltd. and its partners have taken FID on expanding production capacity from the deepwater Leviathan gas field offshore Israel.

The planned program includes drilling three more offshore wells, installing additional subsea infrastructure and enhancements to process facilities on the Leviathan production platform, which is located 10 km offshore Dor on the Israeli mainland.

The goal is to deliver about 21 Bcm/year from Stage One of the expansion project, rising eventually to 23 Bcm annually under Stage Two. This, however, would depend on the receipt of regulatory approvals, laying of a fourth pipeline between the field and the platform as well as additional subsea facilities.

Partner NewMed Energy said the consortium is targeting first gas from the Stage One development in the second half of 2029, with a total budget estimated at $2.36 billion.