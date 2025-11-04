KBR wins detailed engineering contract for Qatar redevelopment project

The project seeks to extend the production life and capacity of the Bul Hanine Field.
Nov. 25, 2025
KBR will provide detailed design and engineering services for QatarEnergy’s Bul Hanine redevelopment project, which seeks to extend the field's life and production capacity.


 

KBR says that it has been awarded a contract for detailed engineering services for redevopment of the Bul Hanine oil and gas field offsfhore Qatar.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide detailed design and engineering services for QatarEnergy’s Bul Hanine EPIC project, situated approximately 120 kilometers east of Doha.

The Bul Hanine field is Qatar’s largest offshore oilfield and has been in production since 1972. The redevelopment project seeks to extend its life, increase production from 40,000 b/d to 95,000 b/d, and boost capacity.

The project involves a $11-billion investment, new offshore and onshore facilities, drilling about 150 new wells, and installing a new 150-km subsea pipeline. 

