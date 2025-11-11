North Drilling Co. and POGC share Persian Gulf gas project updates

Fourth infill well online at South Pars gas field offshore Iran

North Drilling Co. has brought online the fourth infill well of a new drilling campaign on the South Pars Field in the Persian Gulf.

This has increased gas production by 1.8 MMcm/d.

Project Manager Shobeir Nabav told news service Shana that the well was drilled from the Phase 19 SPD19B platform to a depth of nearly 4,000 m.

The four infill wells have been completed and put into production over an eight-month period, lifting total gas output from South Pars by about 7 MMcm/d.

Four further wells should be drilled and started up by the end of the year, Nabav added.

The South Pars infill project involves drilling 35 new wells across 17 existing platforms, collectively boost gas production by 36 MMcm/d.