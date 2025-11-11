North Drilling Co. and POGC share Persian Gulf gas project updates

Gas production and well integrity initiatives continue to advance across the Persian Gulf, with operators at South Pars driving output gains and reinforcing safety standards. Recent developments include the completion of infill drilling campaigns, installation of secondary downhole safety valves and new wells coming online to boost rich gas extraction capacity.
Fourth infill well online at South Pars gas field offshore Iran
North Drilling Co. has brought online the fourth infill well of a new drilling campaign on the South Pars Field in the Persian Gulf.
This has increased gas production by 1.8 MMcm/d.
Project Manager Shobeir Nabav told news service Shana that the well was drilled from the Phase 19 SPD19B platform to a depth of nearly 4,000 m.
The four infill wells have been completed and put into production over an eight-month period, lifting total gas output from South Pars by about 7 MMcm/d.
Four further wells should be drilled and started up by the end of the year, Nabav added.
The South Pars infill project involves drilling 35 new wells across 17 existing platforms, collectively boost gas production by 36 MMcm/d.
POGC equips South Pars wells offshore Iran with downhole safety valves
Shana also reported that Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) has completed the installation of secondary downhole safety valves on the South Pars SPD16 platform in the Persian Gulf.
POGC official Ashkan Asadi Eskandar told news service Shana that preparations prior to the operation were conducted to ensure no interruptions to production.
The team used existing equipment on the platform during the wireline operation.
All the wells at the platform are now fully compliant with RP90 procedures and NORSOK D-010 well integrity standards, he added.
“Following successful performance testing of the secondary safety valves, the wells were handed over to the production and operations management as the final operator,” Eskandar said.
Drilling and operation of wells at South Pars Phase 14 well completed
In a separate Shana report, POGC has completed drilling and startup of two further wells at South Pars Phase 14, increasing rich gas extraction capacity by about 4 MMcm/d.
According to POGC's Touraj Dehqani, referring to plans to complete the remaining wells in the South Pars 35-month projects, work on the two wells in this phase began in August. The two wells are now online and have increased production capacity in the South Pars Field.