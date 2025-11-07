ADIPEC 2025: ADNOC and SLB launch AI-powered solution to boost upstream productivity

ADNOC and SLB have announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Production System Optimization (AiPSO) platform, with initial deployment across eight fields.

The launch is said to position ADNOC as an industry pioneer in implementing AI-driven production system optimization at scale across all fields. The announcement was made at the recent ADIPEC event, which took place in Abu Dhabi this week.

Powered by SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform and leveraging Cognite Data Fusion, AiPSO is said to use millions of real-time data points, and AI and ADNOC proprietary machine learning to proactively monitor and optimize the entire production system. This system comprises thousands of hydrocarbon wells and hundreds of processing facilities.

The platform is said to enable “smart” workflows that connect office and field operations in real time, thereby enabling engineers to diagnose issues and optimize wells in minutes instead of days, enhancing the productivity and production capacity from ADNOC’s wells.

Following an initial roll-out across eight upstream fields, the launch of AiPSO will see the technology implemented across all ADNOC’s onshore and offshore fields by 2027, reinforcing ADNOC’s leadership in deploying AI at scale across the energy value chain.

The companies say that AiPSO is designed to complement ADNOC and AIQ’s ENERGY solution, which is said to be the first agentic AI solution for the industry. Together, ADNOC says that ENERGY and AiPSO demonstrate its integrated AI strategy to drive efficiency, safety and sustainability across the company’s operations.

ADNOC and SLB were both exhibitors and presenters at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference, which took place Nov. 3-6 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

