Petronas adds oil, gas discoveries in Block 52 offshore Suriname

The Caiman and SAC exploration wells have lifted proven resources across the block above 1 Bboe.
July 7, 2026
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Courtesy Staatsolie
Petronas adds oil, gas discoveries in Block 52 offshore Suriname

Petronas Suriname E&P has made two new discoveries and appraised the Roystonea oil find in Block 52 offshore Suriname

The company and partner Paradise Oil Co (a subsidiary of Staatsolie) now have eight successful wells across the block, with combined recoverable reserves of over 1 Bboe.

Of the two latest finds, the Caiman-1 well, drilled in 90 m of water to a TD of 5,065 m, encountered several oil-bearing Cretaceous sandstone intervals.

The Swartzia Aspasia Complex-1 (SAC-1) well, drilled in 610 m of water 8 km east of the Sloanea-1 gas discovery, intersected gas-bearing sandstone reservoirs. A DST showed strong gas deliverability and good reservoir quality.

Finally, the Roystonea-2 appraisal well, 7 km north of Roystonea-1, confirmed the lateral extent of the oil-bearing reservoirs, and good oil productivity based on DST results.

Petronas operates Block 52 with an 80% interest, with Paradise Oil Com holding the remaining 20%.

Staatsolie also revealed it had received two separate proposals from E&P companies for areas in Sector 3: DEMERARA of the Open Acreage offshore Suriname.

Other qualified companies may submit a competing proposal in this sector.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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