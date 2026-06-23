Petrobras signs MoU with Pemex for E&P development

Petrobras has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) for the assessment, development and joint execution of projects in the hydrocarbons industry. This includes the development of opportunities in the exploration and production (E&P) and industrial processes areas, as well as the exchange of experiences on regulatory and institutional aspects of the sector.

In the E&P segment, the companies will evaluate initiatives aimed at the revitalization of mature fields, seismic reprocessing and exploratory and development opportunities in deepwater and ultra deepwater areas, including assets located in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the industrial area, the MoU covers cooperation opportunities in refining, petrochemicals, fertilizers, gas processing and liquids recovery, energy efficiency, emissions reduction, carbon capture and the production of lower-carbon-intensity fuels, in addition to the sharing of best practices related to safety, operational reliability and environmental protection.

The MoU is valid for two years and may be renewed. Petrobras says that the agreement does not constitute a binding investment commitment, nor does it create a partnership, consortium or joint venture between the parties. Any opportunities identified may be subject to future negotiations and will depend on the execution of specific instruments, subject to feasibility analyses, approvals by the competent bodies and the governance rules applicable to each party.