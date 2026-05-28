Gran Morgu project advances toward 2028 first oil

Suriname’s milestone Gran Morgu (or GranMorgu) development in Block 58 is progressing steadily, marking the country’s first major offshore oil production project and a potential economic game-changer for the nation.

Operated by TotalEnergies (with APA Corporation as partner and Staatsolie holding up to 20% interest), the ~$10.5–12.2 billion project targets the Sapakara South and Krabdagu discoveries. These hold combined recoverable resources estimated above 700–760 million barrels of oil.

First oil remains on track for 2028, following a roughly four-year execution phase.

Key project highlights