Petrobras, bp discover hydrocarbons in deepwater Campos basin

Petrobras and bp have made a new ultra-deepwater discovery in the pre-salt Campos basin offshore Brazil.

Well 1-BRSA-1404DC-RJS was drilled in 2,984 m of water in block C-M-477 in Sector SC-AP4, 201 km from the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

A combination of electric logs, gas shows, and fluid sampling identified the hydrocarbon-bearing interval.

Samples taken during drilling will undergo laboratory analysis in order to characterize the reservoir conditions and the composition of the fluids found, supporting continued assessment of the area’s potential.

Operations on the well have since been completed.

C-M-477 was awarded under Brazil’s 16th Bidding Round. Petrobras operates with a 70% interest, with bp holding the remaining 30%.

Discovery implications

This discovery aligns with Petrobras’ strategy to explore frontier and ultra-deepwater areas in partnership (reducing risk/capital exposure) while maintaining operatorship. It supports reserve replacement in a mature basin, sustains Brazil’s energy supply during the global energy transition, and leverages the company’s world-leading expertise in pre-salt drilling and subsea technology.

Brazil’s pre-salt province (mainly Santos and Campos) now accounts for a large and growing share of national production—often exceeding 40-50% in recent years—with highly productive wells and massive resource potential (tens of billions of barrels recoverable). The Campos basin remains strategically vital alongside the deeper-water Santos basin.

bp’s involvement reflects continued international interest in Brazilian pre-salt, where supermajors partner with Petrobras for its technical and operational strengths in these challenging environments.

Next steps

Lab analysis of samples will be critical to assess porosity, permeability, fluid properties, and commercial viability. If positive, it could lead to appraisal wells and potential tiebacks to existing or new infrastructure (FPSOs). Ultra-deepwater, pre-salt developments are capital-intensive but benefit from Brazil’s established offshore supply chain and fiscal terms under the concession. This is one of several recent pre-salt announcements in Campos, underscoring ongoing exploration momentum in the basin despite its maturity.