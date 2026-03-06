Zama oilfield planning focus switched to FPSO development

Harbour Energy, the new operator for the Zama oilfield offshore Mexico, says the partnership has agreed to move forward with a phased FPSO-based development.

Talos Energy originally discovered the 750 MMboe recoverable resources in 2017, which was subsequently proven to extend into an adjoining block operated by Pemex. Both are partners in the unitised field, along with Grupo Carso.

In its full-year results statement, Harbour said the current focus was on completing front end engineering design this year ahead of taking a final investment decision.

Harbour is also maturing options for developing its operated Kan field in Block 30 in the offshore Salina del Istmo basin, located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, currently thought to hold 150 MMboe recoverable.

As operator of both projects, the company added that it sees potential for material synergies across the two developments and for drawing on the new offshore technical experience gained following its recent acquisition of LLOG and its deepwater fields in the US Gulf.