The two-phase survey should deliver initial results by mid-2027.
March 5, 2026
BGP/Viridien acquiring 3D seismic offshore Uruguay for Chevron, Sintana

Viridien is managing a new 3D seismic survey over the Area OFF-1 exploration block offshore Uruguay for operator Chevron and partner Sintana Energy Inc.

Over two seasons, the BGP Prospector vessel will acquire the data over a 4,300 km area.

The initial program began last month and will continue into April, with Phase 2 scheduled for November through April 2027.

Sintana, which has a 40% interest in the block following its recent acquisition of Challenger Energy, said the campaign will cover all key prospects identified to date.

It expects to receive fast-track results from the current phase in Q4 2026, followed by full PSDM findings from this first season in Q2 2027.

Under the terms of the farm-out to Chevron last year, Sintana is carried for its share of the total anticipated cost of the 3D seismic acquisition.

The company added that the survey has gone ahead after the courts in Uruguay rejected various intervention attempts by protest groups.

