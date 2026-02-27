OTC 2026: Brava Energia becomes first Brazilian independent to claim Distinguished Achievement Award

OTC’s Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies recognizes Brava Energia’s execution of the Atlanta deepwater project, transforming a once “undrillable” field into a benchmark offshore development.
Feb. 27, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Brava Energia
FPSO Atlanta

The Atlanta FPSO (pictured) has the capacity to produce up to 50,000 bbl/d of oil and to store up to 1.6 MMbbl of oil. The new platform is almost twice the size of the Petrojarl I FPSO, which operated during the project's pilot system.

Brava Energia has received the 2026 OTC Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, becoming the first independent Brazilian operator to earn this recognition.

OTC highlighted Brava’s leadership in developing the Definitive Atlanta System, a deepwater production project in Brazil’s Santos Basin that progressed from an early‑stage greenfield concept to a fully operational asset. 

Atlanta project timeline:
  • 2018 – Production startup of the pilot system
  • 2022 – Approval of Phase 1 of the definitive system
  • 2022 – Drilling new wells for the definitive system
  • 2024 – Production startup of the definitive system
  • 2025 – Approval of Phase 2 of the definitive system
  • 2025 – 40 MMbbls produced
The achievement is particularly notable given the Atlanta Field’s history. Originally deemed “undrillable” due to its poorly consolidated reservoir and heavy‑oil characteristics, the company said the field’s commercial viability was considered "impractical" for years.

Brava (formerly Enauta, following its merger with 3R Petroleum) advanced the project step by step, beginning with a pilot system launched in 2018 and continuing through the uncertainties of the COVID‑19 pandemic before approving more than R$6 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the full development phase in 2022

The Atlanta Definitive System, operational since December 2024, represents a major scaling milestone for the company. The FPSO Atlanta can produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil per day and store 1.6 MMbbl, anchoring Brava’s long‑term production strategy and enabling the field to reach international benchmark status, the company reported.

The project’s execution relied on a broad network of suppliers, including Yinson, OneSubsea, Baker Hughes, Sapura, Prysmian and Constellation, which Brava said illustrates its capability to manage complex, multi‑partner deepwater developments. 

The OTC award also acknowledges Brava’s advances in deepwater engineering, operational resilience and project execution, elevating the company into a select group of operators recognized for technical excellence. Atlanta’s development has drawn new international investment as well, including a 2024 partnership with US firm Westlawn, which acquired a 20% stake in the field—the first foreign company to enter the Brazilian upstream market in five years. 

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

