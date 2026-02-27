OTC 2026: Brava Energia becomes first Brazilian independent to claim Distinguished Achievement Award
Brava Energia has received the 2026 OTC Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, becoming the first independent Brazilian operator to earn this recognition.
OTC highlighted Brava’s leadership in developing the Definitive Atlanta System, a deepwater production project in Brazil’s Santos Basin that progressed from an early‑stage greenfield concept to a fully operational asset.
