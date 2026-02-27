OTC 2026: Brava Energia becomes first Brazilian independent to claim Distinguished Achievement Award

The achievement is particularly notable given the Atlanta Field’s history . Originally deemed “undrillable” due to its poorly consolidated reservoir and heavy‑oil characteristics, the company said the field’s commercial viability was considered "impractical" for years.

Brava (formerly Enauta, following its merger with 3R Petroleum) advanced the project step by step, beginning with a pilot system launched in 2018 and continuing through the uncertainties of the COVID‑19 pandemic before approving more than R$6 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the full development phase in 2022.

The Atlanta Definitive System, operational since December 2024, represents a major scaling milestone for the company. The FPSO Atlanta can produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil per day and store 1.6 MMbbl, anchoring Brava’s long‑term production strategy and enabling the field to reach international benchmark status, the company reported.

The project’s execution relied on a broad network of suppliers, including Yinson, OneSubsea, Baker Hughes, Sapura, Prysmian and Constellation, which Brava said illustrates its capability to manage complex, multi‑partner deepwater developments.

The OTC award also acknowledges Brava’s advances in deepwater engineering, operational resilience and project execution, elevating the company into a select group of operators recognized for technical excellence. Atlanta’s development has drawn new international investment as well, including a 2024 partnership with US firm Westlawn, which acquired a 20% stake in the field—the first foreign company to enter the Brazilian upstream market in five years.