Harbour taking charge of offshore Mexico Zama development

Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (SENER) has approved Harbour Energy as the new operator of the offshore Zama oilfield development.

The appointment was supported by Zama partners Pemex, Grupo Carso and Talos Energy.

All three will have the option to include personnel in the project team.

Zama, discovered in 2017 in the Sureste basin and appraised over the following two years, contains an estimated 750 MMboe recoverable.

The partners will now seek to finalized engineering and design work this year ahead of a final investment decision.

Front end engineering for the approved development concept was completed early in 2025. Discussions have since centered on ways of optimizing the concept in order to speed up the process towards first oil.