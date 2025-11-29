Petrobras outlines production expansion, frontier exploration goals

Petrobras’ board has approved the company’s 2026-2030 business plan, and it includes start-up of eight new production systems offshore Brazil by 2030, with potential investments totalling $109 billion.

Of this, $81 billion relates to projects approved in the plan, though not all necessarily sanctioned; and $10 billion for projects where the budget remains to be confirmed, subject to a budget analysis.

Petrobras expects to allocate $69.2 billion over the period to E&P projects, with 62% directed to pre-salt programs offshore Brazil; 24% to post-salt fields; 10% to exploration; and 4% to onshore, shallow-water Brazil operations, other ventures overseas, technologies and de-carbonization projects.

It will also seek to improve oil and gas production in the short and medium term via better reservoir management, new complementary wells, start-up of new production systems, and increasing availability of natural gas.