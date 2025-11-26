Eni set to take control of offshore Uruguay exploration block

Eni has agreed to take a 50% operated share of exploration Block OFF-5 in Uruguay’s offshore Pelotas basin from YPF subsidiary MIWEN.

The agreement will take effect following approval by the Uruguayan authorities.

Block OFF-5 covers a 16,883-sq km area in water depths ranging from 800-4,100 m, around 200 km. It is currently in the first exploration period.

Eni said the farm-out would further strengthen its collaboration with YPF, following the two companies’ recent agreements concerning the integrated upstream-midstream project Argentina LNG.