Chevron, Petronas appointed operators of two shallow-water blocks offshore Suriname

Suriname’s state oil and gas company Staatsolie has signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for two shallow-water blocks around 50 km offshore Saramacca.

Petronas Suriname E&P will operate Block 9, in partnership with Chevron Suriname Exploration, QatarEnergy International and Paradise Oil (POC).

Chevron will operate Block 10, in partnership with the same three companies. The two blocks span a total area of around 5,456 sq km in the Suriname-Guyana basin.

In each case, the focus during the initial three-year exploration period will be on acquiring and processing 3D seismic data to map the subsurface, in order to identify potential oil and gas reservoirs.

According to Petronas, both blocks are situated between deepwater discoveries and onshore producing fields. The company now has interests in eight offshore blocks in Suriname,

Staatsolie has also invited interested parties to meeting to discuss Suriname’s South Central Shallow Offshore 3D Seismic project.

This involves conducting 3D seismic research over a 2,000-sq km area in the South-Central part of the country’s shallow water area offshore the coast of Saramacca and Coronie. Water depths range from 20-40 m.

Staatsolie’s goal is to map more precisely potential oil signs in prospective areas. A draft Environmental Management and Monitoring Plan is now available for public consultation.