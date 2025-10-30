Tenaris wins casing and tubing supply contract for Trion project

Tenaris has been awarded the supply of casing and tubing for the deepwater Trion project, located in the Perdido Fold Belt, approximately 180 kilometers off the Mexican coastline.

Tenaris will also provide line pipe and coatings for bends, flowlines and risers as part of the project’s subsea infrastructure.

Under its Rig Direct service model, Tenaris says that it will supply 12,000 tons of casing and tubing, including 1,600 tons in the Super 13 Chrome steel grade.

For the line pipe portion, Tenaris will deliver approximately 16,000 tons of pipe for flowlines and risers, including the application of TenarisShawcor Marine 5-Layer Syntactic and Solid Polypropylene for flow assurance, and TenarisShawcor Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Three-Layer Polypropylene, and Liquid Epoxy coatings for corrosion protection.

At a water depth of 2,500 meters, Trion is a greenfield project being developed by an affiliate of Woodside Energy, Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Operator, 60%) and Pemex (40%).

Trion will be the first project in Mexico’s deepwater region, with first oil expected in 2028 and a nameplate production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

The HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in Ulsan, South Korea, cut first steel for the Trion semisubmersible floating production unit (FPU) last November, while SBM Offshore and COSCO Shipping held the steel-cutting ceremony for the floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit for the project in September.