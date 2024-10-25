  • Subscribe
    SBM downsizes stake in Mero FPSO offshore Brazil

    Oct. 25, 2024
    SBM Offshore has divested a 13.5% interest in the companies that lease and operate the FPSO Sepetiba.
    Courtesy SBM Offshore
    Sail-away of the FPSO Sepetiba.
    Sail-away of the FPSO Sepetiba.

    SBM Offshore has divested a 13.5% interest in the companies that lease and operate the FPSO Sepetiba to China Merchants Financial Leasing (Hong Kong) Holding Co.

    The platform produces oil from the Mero field in the Santos basin offshore Brazil, 180 km from Rio de Janeiro.

    Petrobras operates Mero in partnership with Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC, CNOOC and Pré-Sal Petróleo.

    SBM Offshore will continue to operate the FPSO with a 51% ownership interest.

