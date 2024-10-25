SBM downsizes stake in Mero FPSO offshore Brazil

SBM Offshore has divested a 13.5% interest in the companies that lease and operate the FPSO Sepetiba to China Merchants Financial Leasing (Hong Kong) Holding Co.

The platform produces oil from the Mero field in the Santos basin offshore Brazil, 180 km from Rio de Janeiro.

Petrobras operates Mero in partnership with Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC, CNOOC and Pré-Sal Petróleo.

SBM Offshore will continue to operate the FPSO with a 51% ownership interest.