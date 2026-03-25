Canadian officials visit CERAWeek to promote energy opportunities offshore Nova Scotia

With the April 28 bid deadline approaching, the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are stepping up promotion of offshore petroleum exploration on the Scotian Shelf and Slope.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER) issued Petroleum-Related Call for Bids NS25-1P on July 7, 2025. The call covers 13 parcels – five shallow-water near the Sable Island area and eight deeper-water on the adjacent slope.

Bids are due by 4:00 p.m. Atlantic Time on April 28, 2026. Successful bidders could receive Exploration Licenses effective August 6, 2026 (subject to ministerial approval). No changes have been made to the parcels, terms, or deadline since issuance.

The call builds on Nova Scotia’s history of safe offshore natural gas production, including the former Sable Offshore Energy Project (1999–2018) and Deep Panuke. Nova Scotia currently imports all its natural gas.

A joint “Market Update” statement signed by federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston highlights a “coordinated, whole-of-government approach” and signals that this call is the first in a planned series of regular, predictable licensing rounds.

The statement said: “Nova Scotia’s offshore represents one of the most compelling undeveloped energy opportunities in the North Atlantic, with an estimated 47–148 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas and 19–49 billion barrels of oil in place estimated from Peer Reviewed work. This resource potential—combined with our proven offshore track record, a strong and modern regulatory regime and an established supply chain—creates a highly competitive environment for long-term investment.”

It added: “The signal to industry is clear. Governments are aligned, the framework is being put in place, and the basin is opening. Nova Scotia’s offshore sector is entering a period of sustained growth and renewed activity with both levels of government fully committed to its success. Opportunities to secure high-potential acreage in stable, OECD jurisdictions with this level of government alignment are increasingly rare. Those who move early will be best positioned to establish a strategic foothold, shape the development of the basin, and capture long-term value as this industry scales.”

The renewed push coincides with CERAWeek 2026 in Houston (March 23–27), where Premier Houston is meeting global energy leaders from oil and gas, offshore wind, and alternative energy sectors. Federal Minister Hodgson and other Canadian premiers are also attending.

Houston stated: “Nova Scotia has a wealth of natural resources that are in high demand, and it’s incredibly important that we take full advantage of them in safe and responsible ways to boost Nova Scotia’s economic and energy security.”

Officials noted that key protections remain in place: No petroleum activities are permitted on or within one nautical mile of Sable Island National Park Reserve. All future activities would require project-specific environmental assessments and authorizations.

Full details, parcel maps, terms and conditions, and geoscience data are available on the official CNSOER website.