West White Rose platform's offshore commissioning is advancing

Cenovus Energy expects the newbuild West White Rose platform offshore Newfoundland to deliver first oil in the second quarter.

In a results review, the company said commissioning was progressing well despite harsh weather conditions offshore.

Construction and welding is complete, with systems integration testing underway.

In other news, the company and its partners secured extensions to gas sales agreements for the Liuhua 29-1 and Liuhua 34-2 fields offshore China. These will now continue through the end of the production periods of each field.