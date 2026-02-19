West White Rose platform's offshore commissioning is advancing

Operator Cenovus Energy expects the facility to produce first oil by mid-year.
Feb. 19, 2026
Courtesy Cenovus Energy
SeaRose FPSO vessel

Cenovus Energy operates in the Jeanne d’Arc Basin, where the company is the majority owner and operator of the White Rose Field. This includes the North Amethyst, West White Rose and South White Rose extensions. All the producing fields use the SeaRose FPSO vessel. 

Cenovus Energy expects the newbuild West White Rose platform offshore Newfoundland to deliver first oil in the second quarter.

In a results review, the company said commissioning was progressing well despite harsh weather conditions offshore.

Construction and welding is complete, with systems integration testing underway.

In other news, the company and its partners secured extensions to gas sales agreements for the Liuhua 29-1 and Liuhua 34-2 fields offshore China. These will now continue through the end of the production periods of each field.

