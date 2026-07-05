Woodside succeeds ExxonMobil as leader of Gippsland, Kipper ventures

Woodside Energy has formally assumed operatorship from Esso Australia Resources of the Gippsland Basin gas production assets in south-east Australia.

These include the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture (GBJV) and Kipper Unit Joint Venture (KUJV), which have supplied gas to Australia’s domestic and industrial sectors for decades.

Woodside said it would implement its operating systems, governance and technical capabilities to support ongoing production, investment and planning for late-life field management and decommissioning.

It also plans to keep assessing development opportunities within the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture: prospects identified could deliver up to 200 petajoules of additional gas to the east coast market, the company added, through existing infrastructure.

Gas from the Gippsland Basin fields account for 40 of east coast domestic gas demand.

Woodside and Esso Australia Resources each have a 50% interest in the GBJV and a 32.5% interest in the KUJV.

The Gippsland Basin operations employ 1,200 people to support offshore and onshore facilities that include the Longford Gas Plant and Long Island Point processing facility.