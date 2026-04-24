Harriet Alpha platform removed from location offshore Western Australia

Santos has completed removal of the Harriet Alpha offshore production platform offshore Western Australia, according to the company's recent quarterly report.

The facility, which was installed in 1986, was shut down in 2013.

Santos had contracted McDermott to manage the decommissioning campaign in late 2024. The program involved three large lifts, followed by loading of the structures onto barges and towing ashore for recycling and disposal.

All recycling and disposal activities should be completed during the third quarter this year.

Elsewhere in the region, the recent Cyclone Narelle impacted production across all of Santos’ Western Australia producing facilities, including the Pyrenees oil FPSO. The vessel should be ready to restart operations later in the current quarter.

In the Timor Sea, cleanup has concluded on three subsea wells connected to the Barossa FPSO, with confirmation of individual well deliverability of about 300 MMcf/d across all six wells.

The planned well suspension scope for the Bayu-Undan Field nearby also finished recently.