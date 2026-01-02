ConocoPhillips finds gas offshore Australia in unexpected interval

Drilling on the Charlemont well has been temporarily paused while engineers evaluate potential adjustments to the well design.
Jan. 2, 2026
The semisubmersible Transocean Equinox spudded the Charlemont well on the VIC/P79 exploration permit on December 10.


 

3D Energi has provided an update on drilling operations at the ConocoPhillips-operated Charlemont-1 gas exploration well in the Otway basin offshore Victoria.

On Christmas Day, the well encountered what 3D Energi described as “significant gas shows” around in the Waarre C target area, 160 m above the primary targeted interval Waarre A.

The ConocoPhillips-operated Charlemont-1 gas exploration well in the Otway basin offshore Victoria.

As pressures at a subsurface depth of 2,552 m were higher than expected, drilling was halted temporarily to allow for potential adjustments to the well design, including options to continue drilling to the primary target.

Pre-drilling, the partners had not anticipated intersecting gas at this shallower level.

