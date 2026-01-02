ConocoPhillips finds gas offshore Australia in unexpected interval

3D Energi has provided an update on drilling operations at the ConocoPhillips-operated Charlemont-1 gas exploration well in the Otway basin offshore Victoria.

The semisubmersible Transocean Equinox spudded the well on the VIC/P79 exploration permit on December 10.

On Christmas Day, the well encountered what 3D Energi described as “significant gas shows” around in the Waarre C target area, 160 m above the primary targeted interval Waarre A.