    1. Regional Reports
    2. Australia & New Zealand

    Beach starts up Thylacine gas wells in Australia’s Otway basin

    Oct. 25, 2024
    Beach Energy has delivered first gas from the Thylacine West 1 and 2 development wells.
    Photo by Charles-Knezevic/Courtesy Beach Energy
    Beach Energy's Thylacine platform.
    Beach Energy's Thylacine platform.

    Beach Energy has delivered first gas from the Thylacine West 1 and 2 development wells in the Otway basin offshore south-east Australia.

    Both are located around 70 km south of Port Campbell in a water depth of 100 m. The Thylacine West field is connected to the Thylacine subsea network via a 4.2 km, 8-in. flowline for onward delivery to the onshore Otway Gas Plant.

    With Australian market regulator AEMO predicting continued gas shortfalls on the country’s East Coast in the near-term, Thylacine West represents a timely source of new supply, Beach said.

    Courtesy DOF
    skandi_feistein_psv
    Courtesy Geoscience Australia
    Bonaparte Basin map
    Courtesy Cue Energy's "Activities Report Quarter ended 30 September 2024"
    Maari field offshore New Zealand
    Courtesy Saipem
    saipem's castorone vessel
    Courtesy Beach Energy's "FY25 First Quarter Activities Report"
    offshore_otway_basin

