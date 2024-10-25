Beach starts up Thylacine gas wells in Australia’s Otway basin

Beach Energy has delivered first gas from the Thylacine West 1 and 2 development wells in the Otway basin offshore south-east Australia.

Both are located around 70 km south of Port Campbell in a water depth of 100 m. The Thylacine West field is connected to the Thylacine subsea network via a 4.2 km, 8-in. flowline for onward delivery to the onshore Otway Gas Plant.

With Australian market regulator AEMO predicting continued gas shortfalls on the country’s East Coast in the near-term, Thylacine West represents a timely source of new supply, Beach said.