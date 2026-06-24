PETRONAS Carigali expands exploration position offshore Turkmenistan

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) has signed a production sharing agreement (PSA) for offshore Block 19 and Block 20 in the Turkmenistan sector of the Caspian Sea, and a cooperation cgreement for 2D seismic studies for the Northern Offshore Blocks.

The company will acquire a 100% share in blocks 19 and 20, gaining access to new exploration acreage. Under the cooperation cgreement, new seismic data will be acquired to address existing data gaps and promote a more comprehensive assessment of the potential of the Northern Offshore Blocks, the company said.

In parallel, government officials from Turkmenistan and Malaysia signed a framework agreement for a long-term cooperation on hydrocarbons development in Turkmenistan.

The agreement could be expanded to a potential development of the Galkynysh Field.