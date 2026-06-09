Petronas-led MoU pursuing greater IOR/EOR innovation offshore Malaysia

Among the other shared goals are field life extension and improving long‑term returns from offshore assets.

The parties will implement their operating experience and technical capabilities and UTP’s laboratory facilities to develop fit‑for‑purpose IOR/EOR studies, Petronas said, and mature selected technologies and concepts toward pilot implementations.

They will also seek to accelerate the deployment of both innovative and practical recovery methods, solutions, strengthen regional technical capabilities, and further sustainable resource development across Malaysia’s offshore basins.

Petronas also opened the Digital Intelligence Centre (MDIC), described as a unified digital platform connecting MPM and Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PACs) to consolidate workflows, data and intelligence into a single environment. This is intended to deliver faster, more informed decision-making across the petroleum management lifecycle.

The MDIC should also provide “a digital gateway for engagement with MPM, delivering greater transparency through access to consolidated and up‑to‑date information, faster and efficient interactions via streamlined submissions and approvals on a single platform, and improved decision‑making through structured, reliable insights that support better planning, optimization and execution.”

Ultimately, explained Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong, “MDIC simplifies how PACs engage with MPM, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: high-value, high-impact work.”