Petronas-led MoU pursuing greater IOR/EOR innovation offshore Malaysia

PTTEP, Pertamina and Petronas Carigali are among the signatories to the initiative.
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June 9, 2026
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Petronas, via Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with various E&P operators and University Technology PETRONAS (UTP), according to a June 4 company news release.

The main aim is to jointly assess opportunities for improved and enhanced oil recovery (IOR/EOR) in offshore acreage around Malaysia.

The signing took place at the Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. The parties involved including Petronas Carigali, PTTEP Sarawak Oil, PTTEP Sabah Oil, and PT Pertamina Malaysia Eksplorasi Produksi (PMEP).

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Among the other shared goals are field life extension and improving longterm returns from offshore assets.

The parties will implement their operating experience and technical capabilities and UTP’s laboratory facilities to develop fitforpurpose IOR/EOR studies, Petronas said, and mature selected technologies and concepts toward pilot implementations.

They will also seek to accelerate the deployment of both innovative and practical recovery methods, solutions, strengthen regional technical capabilities, and further sustainable resource development across Malaysia’s offshore basins.

Petronas also opened the Digital Intelligence Centre (MDIC), described as a unified digital platform connecting MPM and Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PACs) to consolidate workflows, data and intelligence into a single environment. This is intended to deliver faster, more informed decision-making across the petroleum management lifecycle.

The MDIC should also provide “a digital gateway for engagement with MPM, delivering greater transparency through access to consolidated and uptodate information, faster and efficient interactions via streamlined submissions and approvals on a single platform, and improved decisionmaking through structured, reliable insights that support better planning, optimization and execution.”

Ultimately, explained Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong, “MDIC simplifies how PACs engage with MPM, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: high-value, high-impact work.”

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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