INPEX, bp sign offshore eastern Java production sharing contract

INPEX has secured the rights to explore the Barong Working Area offshore eastern Java, under the second Indonesia Petroleum Bidding Round 2025, INPEX reported in late May.

The company’s subsidiary INPEX BARONG signed the production sharing contract (PSC) with upstream regulator SKK Migas and joint venture partner BP Barong.

The 8,500-sq-km PSC, in water depths of up to 1,000 m, is in a region containing multiple oil and gas discoveries. Should exploration prove successful, the partners expect to move relatively swiftly to development.

INPEX BARONG operates with 51%, with BP Barong holding 49%.