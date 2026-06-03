INPEX, bp sign offshore eastern Java production sharing contract

The mid- to deepwater concession is in an area which has yielded several oil and gas discoveries.
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June 3, 2026
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Courtesy INPEX
Map of Barong Working Area

The Barong Working Area is situated off the coast of East Java.

INPEX has secured the rights to explore the Barong Working Area offshore eastern Java, under the second Indonesia Petroleum Bidding Round 2025, INPEX reported in late May.

The company’s subsidiary INPEX BARONG signed the production sharing contract (PSC) with upstream regulator SKK Migas and joint venture partner BP Barong.

The 8,500-sq-km PSC, in water depths of up to 1,000 m, is in a region containing multiple oil and gas discoveries. Should exploration prove successful, the partners expect to move relatively swiftly to development.

INPEX BARONG operates with 51%, with BP Barong holding 49%.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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