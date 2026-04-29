Most key contracts provisionally placed for Mako gas project offshore Indonesia

The first-phase development will include six wells producing to a MOPU via subsea facilities.
April 29, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Conrad Asia Energy
Most key contracts provisionally placed for Mako gas project offshore Indonesia

Conrad Energy Asia says that letters of award (LoA) have gone out for most major components of its Mako gasfield development offshore Indonesia.

The company’s subsidiary, West Natuna Exploration Limited (WNEL) operates the project in the Duyung Production Sharing Contract.

By the end of 1Q 2026, WNEL had issued LoAs covering more than $280 million of the total capital costs.

Courtesy Conrad Asia Energy Ltd.
Most key contracts provisionally placed for Mako gas project offshore Indonesia
Courtesy Conrad Asia Energy Ltd.
The first-phase development of the Mako gas project will include six wells producing to a MOPU via subsea facilities.

The first-phase development of the Mako gas project will include six wells producing to a MOPU via subsea facilities. 

ADES will supply the drilling rig; PT Timas Supindo has the EPCI contract for the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines; and PT PAL Indonesia the conductor support frame. Fourteen other LoAs were issued for supporting facilities and drilling contracts.

The project is fully funded, Conrad stressed, and remains on track for first gas in 4Q 2027.

This is a two-phase program, the first of which will comprise six development wells tied back to a leased Mobile Offshore Production Unit with a design capacity of 172MMcf/d.

Gas will head from there through a 59-km 18-inch pipeline to the KF platform in the adjoining Kakap PSC, and onward via the WNTS pipeline for delivery to Indonesia’s domestic market.

PLN Perseros subsidiary PLN EPI is also constructing a new spur pipeline from the WNTS to Pemping Island, Riau Province.

In WNEL’s ONWA PSC in the ACEH region of Indonesia, a 500-sq km seismic survey is set to start during Q3, performed by an Indonesian contractor. The focus will be on a 50-80 m water depth area containing three gas discoveries and six leads.

Preliminary interpretation results should follow during Q4.

 

 

 

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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