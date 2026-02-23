Indonesia approves Abadi LNG environmental assessment

Operator INPEX now expects to start initial preparations at the project site; FEED work continues for the offshore/onshore facilities.
Feb. 23, 2026
Courtesy INPEX
Development concept for the Abadi LNG project. 

Indonesia’s government has granted INPEX Masela environmental approval for the Abadi LNG project offshore/onshore eastern Indonesia.

The approval is based on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment. Work continues on Front-End Engineering and Design.

The environmental approval covers the project’s main element, from development drilling operations to the construction and operation of offshore production facilities and the natural gas liquefaction plant.

INPEX now plans to start preparatory work at the project site, at the same time securing the cooperation of the Indonesian government, local authorities and surrounding communities.

Abadi LNG has targeted production of 9.5MMt. This would be sold to Indonesia, Japan and other Asian countries, with an associated carbon capture and storage development.

The contract area extends over 2,503 sq km in 400-800 m of water, up to 180 km southwest of the Tanimbar Islands.

Other partners are PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and Petronas Masela.

 

