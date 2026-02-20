Cairn finds more gas in Ambe block offshore western India

Cairn Oil & Gas has discovered more gas in reservoirs below the shallow-water Ambe field offshore India’s west coast.

The Ambe-2A appraisal well encountered the gas in the Miocene-Tarkeshwar formation. Evaluation is under way of the potential implications for the field development plan.

Cairn plans to add two more wells to the current drilling campaign. The reserves, it claims, appear sufficient to enhance domestic gas production.

The company was awarded 100% of the 728.19-sq km block in September 2022 under India’s Discovered Small Field DSF-III bidding round in September 2022.

Cairn had previously scored the first hydrocarbon discovery in the block during its previous tenure in the area. The company is looking to develop its DSFs both offshore the west and east coasts.

Recently, Cairn installed what it claims was India’s first-ever subsea template connected to a CSP (Conductor Supported Platform) installation on a marginal field.

The steel foundation was placed on the seabed to ensure correct positioning and alignment for cluster drilling, to provide structural support for equipment, and to protect wellheads.