SLB wins contracts related to the Tangkulo deepwater project offshore Indonesia

SLB says that it has been awarded multiple offshore drilling services contracts by Mubadala Energy for the Tangkulo natural gas deepwater development project in the Andaman Sea, offshore Indonesia.

Under the awards, SLB says that it will work with Mubadala Energy to deliver integrated drilling and well services across the full well life cycle. The scope includes directional drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, wireline, slickline, coiled tubing, well testing, mud logging and upper and lower completions.

SLB says that this integrated model is designed to streamline execution while enhancing safety, reliability and operational performance.

Abdulla Bu Ali, president director, Mubadala Energy Indonesia, said: “This contract award reflects Mubadala Energy’s strategic vision to develop Indonesia’s offshore resources responsibly and efficiently. Through this partnership, we will deploy advanced drilling technologies to support safe, efficient execution and delivery of first gas anticipated by end of 2028. The Tangkulo field is a cornerstone project in our Southeast Asia portfolio and underscores our role in supporting Indonesia’s long-term energy security and economic growth.”

Final investment decision on the Tangkulo natural gas deepwater development project is anticipated by mid-2026. First gas is expected gas before the end of 2028.