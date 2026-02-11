Malaysia offers nine exploration blocks under latest bid round

Petronas, via Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), has opened the Malaysia Bid Round 2026 (MBR 2026).

Nine exploration blocks are on offer. These include a potentially high-impact exploration block in the frontier Sandakan Basin offshore East Sabah, high-potential exploration blocks in the emerging West Sarawak Basin and near-field exploration blocks in the mature Malay Basin.

Also available are six discovered resource opportunities that are “ready to develop.” Investors can assess these using existing technical datasets, with phased-development options for early monetization of the resources.

“Malaysia’s energy demand will continue to grow and [the] upstream industry will need to fulfill this demand to power our fast-growing digital economy and manufacturing backbone…," said Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong, senior vice president of MPM. “To fuel Malaysia’s upstream engine with a steady flow of opportunities, we require upstream investment in the tune of RM 50-60 billion each year.”

In addition, Petronas announced a memorandum of agreement under the "Borderless" initiative between its subsidiary PETRONAS Carigali and Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia.