Prime Energy announces gas discovery at Malampaya East-1 well

Prime Energy, operator of Service Contract No. 38, has announced the discovery of a new natural gas field at the Malampaya East-1 development, describing it as a “breakthrough for Philippine energy independence.”

The find, announced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Jan. 19, is the first natural gas discovery in Philippine territory in more than a decade. Prime Energy says that the new field reinforces Malampaya’s status as the nation’s sole indigenous gas source, boosting the existing field’s remaining recoverable volumes by an estimated 30%.

Malampaya East-1 is a newly discovered, previously untapped reservoir, confirming the presence of 98 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of additional natural gas volume and associated condensate. Initial well data indicates volumes equivalent to around one-third of the remaining producible Malampaya gas volumes.

Prime Energy noted that the discovery was achieved by a fully Filipino-led team, reflecting the country’s growing capability in upstream energy development. Prime Energy operates SC38 together with its partners UC38 LLC, PNOC Exploration Corporation, and Prime Oil and Gas Inc.

“This gas discovery is a victory for the Filipino people,” Prime Energy said in a statement. “When we assumed operatorship, we committed to the President and the nation to breathe new life into Malampaya and revitalize the indigenous natural gas sector. Today, we are delivering on that commitment.”

The next phase of the Malampaya 4 drilling campaign involves the completion and testing of Camago-3, followed by the drilling of Bagong Pag-asa exploration well.

Prime Energy says that Malampaya Phase 4 has been certified as a Project of National Significance.