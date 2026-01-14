Vantris wins T&I work from Petronas for two field developments offshore Malaysia

Vantris Energy, formerly known as Sapura Energy, will provide transportation and installation (T&I) of offshore facilities for the Sepat and Belud South projects.
Jan. 14, 2026
Courtesy Vantris Energy
LTS 3000 derrick lay vessel

Petronas Carigali commissioned Sapura Offshore Jan. 7 to perform offshore transportation and installation (T&I) for two Malaysian development projects.

The awards cover offshore facilities at the Sepat Integrated Redevelopment Project and the Belud South Greenfield Development Project.

Work will start in the fourth quarter, with the Belud South work scope due to be completed by late 2027, and the Sepat scope by third-quarter 2029.

Sapura Offshore’s parent company Vantris Energy said the group’s Engineering & Construction division would manage the T&I activities.

Vantris divests stake in L&T-Sapura Shipping

Vantris also disclosed earlier this week that it has divested its 40% equity interest in L&T-Sapura Shipping to joint venture partner Larsen & Toubro for $30.5 million.

Following the transaction, L&T now owns outright the LTS3000 heavy-lift and pipelay vessel. Vantris now has four wholly owned heavy-lift and pipelay vessels in its fleet, and 12 offshore construction vessels and barges designed for shallow-water and deepwater T&I and subsea services.

