Unmanned Xijiang 24-7 platform starts operations offshore China

CNOOC has brought onstream its Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block development in the shallow-water Pearl River Mouth basin in the South China Sea.

The development, which is connected to nearby facilities serving the Huixi oilfields, involved installation of a new unmanned wellhead platform and drilling of 10 wells.

At peak next year, the project should deliver around 18,000 b/d of light crude.

CNOOC added that the new unmanned Xijiang 24-7 is the first offshore China performing high-temperature fluid cooling and export.

Its temperature control system is said to reduce the impact of high temperatures on subsea pipelines, enabling stable and continuous production.