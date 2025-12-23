Unmanned Xijiang 24-7 platform starts operations offshore China

CNOOC has brought onstream its Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block development in the shallow-water Pearl River Mouth basin in the South China Sea.
The development, which is connected to nearby facilities serving the Huixi oilfields, involved installation of a new unmanned wellhead platform and drilling of 10 wells.
At peak next year, the project should deliver around 18,000 b/d of light crude.
CNOOC added that the new unmanned Xijiang 24-7 is the first offshore China performing high-temperature fluid cooling and export.
Its temperature control system is said to reduce the impact of high temperatures on subsea pipelines, enabling stable and continuous production.
