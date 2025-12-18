Asia-Pacific offshore update: Mubadala advances Tangkulo, EnQuest delivers early gas, Eni expands in Bonaparte

Major offshore players are accelerating projects and reshaping portfolios across Asia-Pacific, from deepwater gas studies in Indonesia to early production in Malaysia and asset acquisitions in Australia.
Courtesy EnQuest
EnQuest's PM8/Seligi

EnQuest reported that delivery of gas on its Seligi 1b project offshore Malaysia was achieved in December, nine months ahead of schedule, with full production expected in January 2026.

Asia-Pacific’s offshore sector is seeing a surge of activity as operators advance deepwater developments, fast-track production and optimize portfolios. 

Key highlights:

  • Mubadala Energy has commissioned seabed studies for its Tangkulo gas project in Indonesia.

  • EnQuest has brought its Seligi 1b project online ahead of schedule in Malaysia.

  • Eni has expanded its footprint in Australia through strategic acquisitions.

Mubadala commissions deepwater Tangkulo gas project site studies

Courtesy Fugro
Fugro’s deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle

Geo-data will be acquired using Fugro’s deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and the robotic seafloor drill, Seafloor Drill 2, deployed from Indonesian support vessels.

Mubadala Energy has contracted Fugro to perform seabed soil studies for the South Andaman deepwater gas development in the Andaman Sea offshore Indonesia.

Results will support the front-end engineering design (FEED) engineering, procurement and construction award process, and the detailed design for the development of the Tangkulo Field.

Mubadala plans subsea wells connected via flowlines to an FPSO for gas processing and export through a dedicated pipeline to an onshore reception center in Aceh, Indonesia.

Fugro will deploy a deepwater ROV for acquiring the geo-data and its robotic Seafloor Drill 2 system from Indonesian support vessels.

EnQuest starts up Seligi 1b production

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, EnQuest has achieved first gas from its Seligi 1b project offshore Peninsular Malaysia, nine months ahead of schedule.

Following completion of the initial testing period, production should plateau at about 70 MMcf/d in January.

Earlier this year, the company completed the acquisition of Harbour Energy’s operated interest in the producing Chim Sáo and Dua fields in Block 12W offshore Vietnam. It has already invested in measures to improve delivery from three wells, increasing its net average production in October and November to about 5,600 boe/d.

Eni acquires Santos' Australia field interests

Finally, Santos has divested its 42.71% interest in the Petrel fields and 100% in the Tern fields, all in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Northern Australia, to Eni Australia. 

The sale will help the company reduce its future decommissioning exposure.

