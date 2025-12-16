PTTEP joins TotalEnergies in large producing gas field offshore Sarawak

Following PTTEP’s acquisition of a minority interest in Block SK408, the partners plan to invest in new facilities to increase production.
Dec. 16, 2025
Courtesy TotalEnergies
Map of blocks SK408 and SK310 offshore Sarawak, Malaysia

TotalEnergies finalized the acquisition of the interests of OMV (50%) and Sapura Upstream Assets (50%) in SapuraOMV Upstream, an independent gas producer in Malaisia, in December 2024..

PTTEP has completed the acquisition from TotalEnergies of an indirect 9.998% interest in shallow-water Block SK408 offshore Malaysia. Further to this transaction, TotalEnergies will keep a 30.002% interest in Block SK408.

This partnership with PTTEP in Block SK408 marks a new milestone for TotalEnergies in Malaysia, following the acquisition of SapuraOMV in December 2024 and the purchase of interests in multiple blocks from PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd in June 2025. Following these acquisitions, TotalEnergies claims to be Malaysia’s third largest gas operator.

The block contains a producing field with current production of about 750 MMcf/d of gas and 15,000 bbl/d of condensate. PTTEP says there are plans to increase volumes in the future.

TotalEnergies' portfolio includes shares in multiple blocks offshore Sarawak and Sabah.

PTTEP is at present participating in more than 10 offshore Malaysia projects in various exploration, development and production phases.

