PETRONAS Carigali advances Brunei gas development with McDermott and MISC awards

McDermott to supply, install subsea facilities for offshore Brunei gas project
PETRONAS Carigali Brunei has awarded McDermott an EPCIC contract for a gas development project offshore Brunei Darussalam.
McDermott had earlier completed front-end engineering design, engineering optimization and readiness planning for the project.
The new work scope covers the subsea production system and umbilicals, risers and flowlines, which will connect six wells to a floating gas production unit, as well as installation of a gas export pipeline that will supply feedstock for Brunei's LNG industry.
McDermott’s engineering center in Kuala Lumpur will manage the program, supported by teams from the companies’ offices elsewhere.
MISC lined up for 12-year gas FPU charter offshore Brunei
PETRONAS Carigali has issued a Letter of Award to MISC Berhad for an FPU for a gas development offshore Brunei.
The Lease, Operate and Maintain award is MISC’s first offshore contract in Brunei, and it covers a firm 12-year charter, with options for up to three further one-year periods.
The FPU, which will support the supply of feedstock for Brunei’s LNG sector, is designed for a gas production/processing capacity of 450 MMcf/d, and 1,170 bbl/d of condensate. It will have a storage capacity of 300,000 bbl.