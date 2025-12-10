PETRONAS Carigali advances Brunei gas development with McDermott and MISC awards

PETRONAS Carigali has awarded McDermott and MISC Berhad major contracts for engineering, installation, and floating production services to support Brunei’s offshore gas development and LNG supply chain.
Dec. 10, 2025
Brunei map
PETRONAS Carigali is moving forward with a significant offshore gas development project in Brunei Darussalam, awarding two key contracts to McDermott and MISC Berhad.
 
McDermott will deliver engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for subsea infrastructure connecting six wells to a floating gas production unit, along with a gas export pipeline.
 
Meanwhile, MISC Berhad will provide a floating production unit (FPU) under a 12-year lease, operate and maintain agreement—the company’s first offshore contract in Brunei—designed to process up to 450 MMcf/d of gas and store 300,000 bbl of condensate for the region’s LNG sector.

McDermott to supply, install subsea facilities for offshore Brunei gas project

PETRONAS Carigali Brunei has awarded McDermott an EPCIC contract for a gas development project offshore Brunei Darussalam.

McDermott had earlier completed front-end engineering design, engineering optimization and readiness planning for the project.

The new work scope covers the subsea production system and umbilicals, risers and flowlines, which will connect six wells to a floating gas production unit, as well as installation of a gas export pipeline that will supply feedstock for Brunei's LNG industry.

McDermott’s engineering center in Kuala Lumpur will manage the program, supported by teams from the companies’ offices elsewhere.

Courtesy MISC Group LinkedIn
MISC offshore workers

Via a new agreement with Petronas, MISC has entered Brunei's offshore market. 

MISC lined up for 12-year gas FPU charter offshore Brunei

PETRONAS Carigali has issued a Letter of Award to MISC Berhad for an FPU for a gas development offshore Brunei.

The Lease, Operate and Maintain award is MISC’s first offshore contract in Brunei, and it covers a firm 12-year charter, with options for up to three further one-year periods.

The FPU, which will support the supply of feedstock for Brunei’s LNG sector, is designed for a gas production/processing capacity of 450 MMcf/d, and 1,170 bbl/d of condensate. It will have a storage capacity of 300,000 bbl.

