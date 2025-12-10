PETRONAS Carigali advances Brunei gas development with McDermott and MISC awards

PETRONAS Carigali is moving forward with a significant offshore gas development project in Brunei Darussalam, awarding two key contracts to McDermott and MISC Berhad.

McDermott will deliver engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for subsea infrastructure connecting six wells to a floating gas production unit, along with a gas export pipeline.

Meanwhile, MISC Berhad will provide a floating production unit (FPU) under a 12-year lease, operate and maintain agreement—the company’s first offshore contract in Brunei—designed to process up to 450 MMcf/d of gas and store 300,000 bbl of condensate for the region’s LNG sector.