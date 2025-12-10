Harbour set to transfer Natuna Sea gas interests to Prime Group

Harbour Energy has entered an agreement to sell its operated oil and gas interests in the Natuna Sea offshore western Indonesia to Prime Group for $215 million.

The transaction covers Harbour’s 28.67% stake in Natuna Sea Block A and 50% stake in the Tuna project, with combined 2P and 2C net resources estimated at 61.7 MMboe.

Prime Group is a privately owned company that is also established in the region, with a 25% share of the producing Natuna Sea Block B field.

Both parties are aiming to complete the transfer in second-quarter 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Despite the withdrawal, Harbour said it remained committed to E&P in Indonesia via its interests in various gas discoveries in the Andaman Sea.

The production sharing contract for Prime’s Block B covers numerous producing gas fields that supply customers in Singapore and Peninsular under long-established gas sales agreements.