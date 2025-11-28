McDermott installs pipelines, platforms for three-field Shell project offshore Sarawak

McDermott says that it has completed offshore transportation and installation of subsea infrastructure for Sarawak Shell for the FaS pipelay and heavy lift project.

The project is associated with the development of the F22, F27 and Selasih fields offshore Sarawak in eastern Malaysia.

McDermott’s work scope covered T&I of two pipeline segments, one section of flexible pipelay, pre-commissioning of all infield pipelines, and installation of three jackets and topsides, all performed by the company’s DLV2000 heavy lift and pipelay vessel.